For anyone looking to buy or sell rare or valuable coins, it is highly recommended that they do thorough research before putting any money on the table.

On eBay, sellers set the Buy It Now or starting bid price for items, meaning they may not necessarily be worth that amount.

Additionally, collectors looking to add to their unique coin collections should be wary as online sellers can photoshop and edit images to make the fakes look far more realistic than they are in reality.

Some other highly valuable coins minted in the last five years include:

Winnie the Pooh 50p set of three – minted in 2021

These nostalgic coins have designs created by The Walt Disney Company, with each 50p coin having a different character from the beloved series: Owl, Tigger and Winnie the Pooh himself.

These coins commemorate 95 years since the first publication of Winnie the Pooh.