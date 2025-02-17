



Tech billionaire Elon Musk signaled on Monday that he will be looking into Fort Knox, where the United States has a massive and heavily secured gold reserve.

“Looking for the gold at Fort Knox …” Musk said on the social platform X.

He also shared a post from Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on X, in which the senator said he has been denied access to Fort Knox, an Army installation in Kentucky.

“Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox? Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not. That gold is owned by the American public! We want to know if it’s still there,” Musk said.

He was also pushed to look into the reserve by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) who said on X, “nope. Let’s do it,” in response to Musk questioning if the reserve is reviewed annually.

Paul told Fox News on Monday that there needs to be more transparency about Fort Knox and what is stored there.

“I think some of them may not think it needs to be audited all the time, but I think the more sunlight, the better, more transparency, the better. And also, it brings attention to the fact that gold still has value and implicitly, not explicitly, but implicitly, gold still gives value to the dollar,” Paul said.

There are over 147 million troy ounces of gold at Fox Knox, which houses more gold than other locations in the U.S., according to data from the Treasury Department. Fort Knox has a strict no visitors policy, which was broken when members of Congress inspected the gold in 1974 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt previously visited in 1943, according to the U.S. Mint.

Fort Knox would be the latest target of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has led President Trump’s overhaul of government agencies including the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Education Department, among others.





