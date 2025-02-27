



Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is going to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s upcoming congressional address, according to a Thursday press release.

Slotkin’s role was revealed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Thursday, according to the press release. The newly-elected Michigan senator notably comes from a state that the president flipped in 2024.

“Elissa Slotkin has dedicated her life to defending our country, serving the American people, and fighting for Michigan,” Schumer said in the press release.

“As nothing short of a rising star in our party, Elissa has proven she can get things done: whether it’s fighting for lower costs, affordable healthcare, standing up for our economic and national security, or advocating for all families across Michigan,” he added.

In a post on the social platform X on Thursday, Slotkin said she is “looking forward to speaking directly to the American people next week.”

“The public expects leaders to level with them on what’s actually happening in our country,” she added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) invited the president to deliver an address on March 4, saying in a January letter to Trump that his “administration and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation’s history.”

“To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future. I eagerly await your response.”

Reuters has reported that Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said the address from Trump next month would go forward.





Source link