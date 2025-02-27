



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) began the process of firing hundreds of probationary workers Thursday, the latest mass job cuts within federal agencies, three sources with knowledge of internal operations told The Hill.

The cuts, which are said to affect between 560 and 1,830 workers at the agency, were planned for at least a week, contingent upon the confirmation of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who oversees the agency. NOAA reported a permanent workforce of 11,758 in fiscal year 2023, meaning the cuts could affect more than 10 percent of employees. One source who asked to speak on background told The Hill the firings began Thursday and will continue Friday.

One of the sources told The Hill that termination letters began going out to probationary employees at 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Probationary status applies to both recent hires and workers who have been recently promoted.

Staffers from the Elon Musk-affiliated Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reportedly entered NOAA offices earlier this month, before Lutnick’s confirmation. Lutnick denied any plans to dismantle the agency as Commerce secretary, but Project 2025, the sweeping conservative governance blueprint, calls for privatizing and reassigning nearly all of its functions. President Trump disavowed Project 2025 on the campaign trail but has appointed several of its architects, including White House budget director Russell Vought.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, condemned the reported firings in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“Musk’s sham mission is bringing vital programs to a screeching halt. People nationwide depend on NOAA for free, accurate forecasts, severe weather alerts, and emergency information. Purging the government of scientists, experts, and career civil servants and slashing fundamental programs will cost lives,” Huffman said in a statement. “My Democratic colleagues and I will keep fighting back in state and federal courts, in the halls of Congress, and the court of public opinion. This is a betrayal of the American people, and it will not stand.”

The Hill has reached out to NOAA and the Commerce Department for comment.

Rachel Frazin contributed.





