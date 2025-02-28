



The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a Thursday packet with a flight log and contact information from Jeffery Epstein, a deceased convicted sex offender, and his circle of friends.

“The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a statement.

Information contained inside 341 pages was posted to the DOJ website for public review. Two hundred and thirty-six pages consisted of flight logs, 95 pages included redacted contact information, 7 pages featured a masseuse list and three pages were listed as evidence.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared his support for the move to release the Epstein files, citing a push toward transparency in separate comments.

“There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them,” Patel said.

“If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be,” he added.

In the same notice, Bondi shared a letter addressed to Patel urging him to come forward with additional documents, and audio and video recordings pertaining to Epstein.

“There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access,” she wrote.

The FBI Director was given a Friday 8:00 a.m. deadline to submit all materials related to Epstein’s crime ring.





