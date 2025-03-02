



The dictatorships of Venezuela and Cuba received two devastating blows in less than 24 hours.

The first was President Trump’s announcement of an end to oil concessions to Venezuela. The second was the imposition of restrictions on U.S. visas for those who sponsor international medical brigades organized by Cuba’s communist regime.

The first measure marked a clear and categorical decision on the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro — that its oil cannot buy it an indefinite reprieve from the restoration of democracy. And here, the Trump administration went above and beyond by including the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua prison gang on the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations. This new change of policy seeks to bury once and for all appeasement policies implemented by the Biden administration. The U.S. is finally calling out names and taking significant actions.

A new standard is being set for relations with Latin America. The security, prosperity and well-being of the U.S. is closely linked to the security and prosperity of this region. This administration is addressing the symptoms and root causes of migration.

Trump is securing the borders and dealing with authoritarian regimes that intentionally generate greater immigration to the U.S.. He is holding every country accountable for its share of the problem — a comprehensive and unprecedented approach.

In 2022, the Biden administration authorized a general license for oil exploration in Venezuela in exchange for an empty democratic commitment from Maduro’s regime. The regime opened a dialogue, made many promises, held elections, lost them, kept power illegally and mocked the international community once again.

After the elections and the lies of his regime, Maduro continued to enjoy the benefits of a license to export oil to the U.S. During the last two years, the regime has enjoyed more than $4 billion in revenues. That oil business ended this week.

The Trump administration is increasing pressure on the Venezuelan dictatorship and showing greater support for the opposition. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., held a podcast with Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s main opposition leader. In this interview, it was revealed how Elon Musk’s Starlink technology gave a voice to the voiceless, and helped save key information to demonstrate Maduro’s electoral fraud.

Trump also ratified his firm and unwavering position against the Cuban dictatorship. In record time, the U.S. reinstated its hardline policy against the regime, returning Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Sanctions were restored upon those who benefit from stolen property, and the Cuba Restricted List was reestablished, prohibiting financial transactions with corrupt military forces.

In addition, Trump’s administration did what no other president has ever done — punish the regime’s human trafficking of Cuban doctors. The so-called Cuban Medical Brigades have six decades of impunity, labor exploitation, human rights abuses and in some cases cover-up of military operations.

Over the last two years the Mexican government paid $24 million to the Cuban dictatorship for its health care brigades. Last year, nearly 200 “volunteer” doctors arrived in Mexico. The island’s tyranny will receive about $5,000 per person, whereas the doctors themselves will get crumbs.

The U.S. is back and reassuming its leadership in Latin America. This time, it will not hand power over to China, Iran or any other Eastern Hemisphere power.

Leadership through strength is fundamental. Like President Ronald Reagan, Trump is not willing to accept blackmail or pressure from any banana republic over key areas such trade, drug trafficking or migration. This administration is not afraid of conflict or controversy — on the contrary, it sees these as a necessary part of the path to change.

The policy of conquering in chaos is generating results in Venezuela and beyond. For the first time, Mexico is handing over dozens of key drug lords to the U.S. without denials or delays. The Attorney General of Panama has also declared unconstitutional its government’s agreements with Chinese companies in the port sector.

More countries are receiving migrants and creating programs to repatriate them. And the list goes on and on. These changes don’t happen by accident, these changes are intentional, and it’s just getting started.

America is back.

Arturo McFields is an exiled journalist, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States and former member of the Norwegian Peace Corps. He is an alumnus of the National Defense University’s Security and Defense Seminar and the Harvard Leadership course.





