



The White House is set to welcome professionals in the cryptocurrency industry on March 7 for a first-of-its-kind summit.

“Attendees will include prominent founders, CEOs, and investors from the crypto industry, as well as members of the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets,” the Office of Communications said in a Friday announcement.

“The Summit will be chaired by the White House A.I. & Crypto Czar David Sacks, and administered by the Working Group’s Executive Director Bo Hines.”

One of President Trump’s first executive orders signed during his second term stated his administration would aim to “support the responsible growth and use of digital assets, blockchain technology, and related technologies across all sectors of the economy.”

Trump has pledged to make the U.S. the “crypto-capital” of the world after his family embarked on a business venture in digital currency, earning Eric Trump a keynote address at Bitcoin Mena 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

“You’re going to have the most pro-crypto president in the history of America,” Eric Trump said to the audience.

The president also served as the primary speaker for Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville while on the campaign trail.

Vice President Vance is now set to give similar remarks at 16z’s American Dynamism Summit in Washington next month, making Republicans a leading voice in the industry.

The Office of Communications announcement of the White House summit said the administration will be working towards providing a clear regulatory framework for crypto investors while protecting economic liberty.





