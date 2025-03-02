



Americans are largely split on which groups of children they think should automatically become citizens, according to a new YouGov survey.

The survey, released Friday, includes 51 percent of respondents who support the view that “all children born in the U.S. should automatically become citizens.”

Meanwhile, 39 percent align with the view that “children born in the U.S. should automatically become citizens only if their parents are citizens,” and another 9 percent say they are not sure.

The results reveal a slight partisan divide. Those who say all children born in the U.S. should become citizens include 76 percent of Democrats, 54 percent of independents, and 26 percent of Republicans.

Those who support birthright citizenship only if their parents are citizens include 68 percent of Republicans, 33 percent of Independents, and 16 percent of Democrats.

Generations are somewhat split on the issue as well, with younger respondents generally more supportive of a broad interpretation of birthright citizenship.

Among adults under 30, 71 percent support birthright citizenship for all children, and 20 percent support it only if their parents are citizens. Among 30-44-year-olds, 53 percent support it for all children, while 36 percent support it for children of citizens. Among 45-64-year-olds, only 38 percent support birthright citizenship for all children born in the U.S., while 52 percent support it for children of parents.

The trend pulls back among seniors, ages 65 years and older, with 51 percent supporting birthright citizen for all children born in the U.S. and 43 percent supporting it only for children of citizens.

President Trump, when entering office, issued an executive order restricting birthright citizenship for those born in the U.S. to noncitizen parents, leading to concerns on both sides of the political aisle and to a slew of lawsuits and several blocks from federal judges.

An appeals court recently also declined the Trump administration’s request to partially revive the president’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship.

The 14th Amendment, which states adopted in 1868, says that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Still, some GOP lawmakers say it’s time to revamp the language, arguing it’s been exploited in a way the amendment’s framers never anticipated.

The survey included 1,124 U.S. adult citizens and was conducted on Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points.





Source link