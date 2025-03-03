



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) office is running a digital ad in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station to recruit laid-off federal employees to work for New York State amid the Trump administration’s efforts to slim down the federal government.

The ad, which started running Monday at digital director displays in Union Station, features an image of the Statue of Liberty with the caption: “DOGE said you’re fired? We say you’re hired! New York wants you!”

“Elon Musk and his clueless cadre of career killers know nothing about how government works, who it serves, and the tireless federal employees who keep it running,” Hochul said in a statement. “Here in New York we don’t vilify public servants, we value them and their efforts. So when DOGE says ‘You’re fired,’ New York is ready to say ‘You’re hired’ – and we’re making sure talented, experienced federal workers know about the many opportunities available in our state workforce.”

The ad is the latest effort from Hochul to reach out to federal employees impacted by job cuts spurred by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Hochul appealed to government employees in a recruiting video last week.

“Whatever your skills, we value public service,” Hochul said in the video. “Come join our New York State family.”

DOGE, led by Musk, has moved at a breakneck pace to reduce the size of the federal government, impacting federal workers in states across the country. While Democrats have largely condemned DOGE’s efforts, Republican governors have largely embraced DOGE and have even sought to replicate it in their own states. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) became the latest governor to seek to replicate DOGE’s efforts in his state last week.

Last week, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), whose state boasts a large federal and military workforce, backed DOGE’s efforts but touted his “Virginia has jobs initiative” as a potential safety net for laid-off workers.





