



Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the tariffs on Mexico and Canada expected to be leveled this week are a “fluid situation.”

Lutnick joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where he discussed President Trump’s plans to place tariffs on Mexico and Canada in an effort to curb the flow of migrants and fentanyl into the United States.

The tariff plans were paused for a month, as both countries agreed to shore up their borders with the U.S., but Trump has maintained they will go into effect on Tuesday.

“They have done a lot,” Lutnick said on Sunday about Mexico and Canada’s recent actions.

“So, [Trump] is sort of thinking about right now how exactly he wants to play it with Mexico and Canada, and that is a fluid situation.”

Lutnick for the first time indicated for the first time that the tariffs may differ from the original 25 percent proposed by Trump immediately after taking office.

“Exactly what they are, we’re going to leave that for the president and his team to negotiate,” he said.

Last week, Trump confirmed the tariffs on Mexico and Canada would be going into place and said he would be increasing the tariff on China.

Trump has been vague about whether the tariffs would go into effect after the delay.

“I think there are going to be tariffs on Tuesday on Mexico and Canada, exactly what they’re going to be, I’m going to leave that for the president to decide,” Lutnick reiterated.





