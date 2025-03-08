



(NEXSTAR) – A treat awaits sky gazers in the month of March – the moon will take on a deep, reddish hue as it slips into the Earth’s shadow during a total lunar eclipse.

The celestial phenomenon will begin late March 13 and continue into the early hours of March 14, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson told Nexstar’s KSNT.

The moon, which does not create its own light, is visible thanks to sunlight reflecting off of it. The different phases of the moon appear as the moon orbits Earth, changing our perspective of the half-lit moon, according to NASA.

While the Earth’s shadow does not cause Moon phases, it is responsible for a lunar eclipse, which becomes total when the Moon moves into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth will be perfectly positioned between the sun and moon, blocking most of the sunlight – especially colors with shorter wavelengths like blues and violets. Longer wavelengths like red and orange are better at passing through Earth’s atmosphere and reaching the moon, according NASA.

Similar to sunsets, the more dust or clouds in the atmosphere at the time of the eclipse, the redder the eclipse will be.

How to watch

Unlike last year’s total solar eclipse, there is no need for special viewing equipment.

“Lunar eclipses are nice, because people can stay home, step outside from time to time to see the changes, and stay comfortable,” NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson told Nexstar’s KSNT. “Earth’s shadow is much larger than the lunar shadow that hits Earth in a thin line.”

Those who want to maximize their viewing experience should get as far away from bright lights as possible. While there are no lunar eclipse glasses, using a telescope or binoculars will guarantee an even better view.

As for visibility, anyone in the Western Hemisphere will have a chance to see the eclipse, barring cloud cover.

When to watch

For planning purposes, this is when NASA says we’ll see the main milestones will occur, starting on March 13 and continuing into the early hours of the 14th (all times EDT):

11:57 p.m. – The moon will enter the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, called the penumbra. The effect will be subtle, but you may notice the a slight dimming.

1:09 a.m. – The partial eclipse begins. The moon starts to move into the umbra and a bite-shaped chunk of the moon will darken noticeably.

2:26 a.m. – Totality begins with the moon fully in the Earth’s umbra. The moon will turn a coppery red, and photographers should use a tripod and adjust settings to allow more light to enter the lens (longer exposure).

3:31 a.m. – Totality ends with the redness starting to drain out of the moon. It will again appear that a bite has been taken out of the moon as it passes out of the shadow, this time on the other side.

4:47 a.m. – The entire moon is still in the penumbra, and the brightness has not entirely returned.

6 a.m. – The eclipse is over.

If you miss the March 13/14 eclipse, there will be another on March 3, 2026, but the the National Weather Service notes that it will happen during moonset/sunrise for the eastern U.S.





