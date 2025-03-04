



A group of Democrats is skipping President Trump’s congressional speech Tuesday night and planning an alternate event, according to a press release.

The press release from Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) states that the Vermont House member, Sens. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Vt.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and others are going to be a part of “programming that will provide real time fact-checking, a Democratic pre-buttal and live reactions” on YouTube with an 8:15 p.m. start time.

“I watched as the President swore an oath to uphold and protect the Constitution. I won’t sit and watch him lie to the American people again,” Balint said in the press release.

“I attended the inauguration because I believe in the peaceful transfer of power, but Trump spewed lies, stoked division and fear and made no effort to unify our country,” she added. “There is no doubt tonight’s presidential address will be more of the same. My conversation tonight will be the best way I can use my voice for Vermonters. They are sick of the lies and Trump’s complete and utter disregard for our Constitution.”

Trump’s address is set for Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST, with the president speaking to members of both parties from both the House and the Senate.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) called for Democrats to have a “strong, determined and dignified” presence at Trump’s address. However, some Democrats in both chambers plan not to attend the speech.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that she was not going to the address.

“I’m not going to the Joint Address. I will be live posting and chatting with you all here instead. Then going on IG Live after,” the New York Democrat posted on Bluesky.

Sen. Martin Henrich (D-N.M.) said he will attend the President’s speeches to Congress “when he starts following the law.”

“Instead of attending Trump’s SOTU, I’m speaking with constituents of mine like Scott, a disabled veteran who worked at VA helping to house homeless veterans,” Washington Sen. Patty Murray (D) posted on the social platform X. “Elon fired Scott. I’ll be sharing his story along with many others.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.





