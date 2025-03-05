



President Trump’s first few months in office have been filled with sweeping economic policies that overturned the United States’s norms for international trade agreements with countries including China, Mexico and Canada.

Tariffs for neighboring allies were imposed on Tuesday, causing Trump’s counterparts in target countries to introduce reciprocal measures in a global domino effect.

Here’s a full list of dates, products and levies proposed by the president:

Feb. 4

President Trump imposed a 10 percent tariff on all imports from China including medicine, metals and machinery.

The move follows the Biden administration’s heightened tariffs on electric vehicle imports from the Asian country, which rose from 25 percent to 100 percent last May.

March 4

The Trump administration enacted previously delayed tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, imposing a 25 percent levy on all imports from both nations. The executive decision was applied even after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States and help stem illegal immigration.

Trudeau appointed a fentanyl czar on Feb. 11 in an effort to gain the approval of Trump by helping to dismantle the opioid crisis in the U.S. Despite Trudeau’s efforts, Trump moved forward with heavy taxes on goods and products that are set to cause consumer prices to skyrocket.

The president also added an additional 10 percent tariff on all imports from China, upping the score on the designated foreign adversary.

China’s leaders have promised to respond to the most recent measure from Trump with 15 percent tariffs on imports of chicken, wheat, corn and cotton from the U.S., as well as 10 percent tariffs on imports of sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

March 12

The Trump administration is looking to revive policies enacted throughout the president’s first term to include a 25 percent tariff on all steel imports set to be imposed on March 12. The leader is also planning to raise his original 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports from 2018 to match the 25 percent duty on steel.

The policy will be imposed on all nations across the globe, unlike his prior directive.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the European Union, Ukraine and the United Kingdom were once exempt from taxes on steel and aluminum imports, but the Trump administration said their exclusion “prevented the tariffs from being effective.”

Each of these countries will now be required to adhere to the 25 percent standard on imports.

The Trump administration is also researching tariffs for agriculture products and foreign cars on April 2 but has not announced a set percentage for trade rates.

Proposed tariffs

Lumber and copper trade agreements are also undergoing review by the president’s cabinet members who are charged with submitting a report that includes their assessment of the necessary imports related to both goods.

Upon their initial submission, Trump will endorse a plan to increase the price of imports for lumber and copper in an effort to spur the domestic production of wood and copper byproducts as outlined in the president’s executive orders.





