



President Trump on Tuesday evening revealed that the U.S. had apprehended a “top terrorist” involved in the 2021 bombing at Kabul airport‘s Abbey Gate in Afghanistan that killed 13 American service members and at least 170 Afghan civilians.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” Trump said to applause during his joint address to Congress.

Trump did not name who the suspect was, but CNN reported that Mohammad Sharifullah, allegedly involved in the planning of the suicide bombing during America’s August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, is being transported to the U.S. He is being charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support for terrorism, a source told the outlet.

He thanked Pakistan for “helping arrest this monster,” as the country had reportedly acted on CIA intelligence that led to the arrest of Sharifullah, another source told CNN.

Trump also said the development was a “momentous day” for the families of those affected, noting that he had spoken by phone “to many of the parents and loved ones,” of those killed.

Following Trump’s address, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that “the FBI, DOJ, and CIA have extradited one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of the 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. One step closer to justice for these American heroes and their families.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also on Tuesday night said that “one of the terrorist leaders responsible” for the Abbey Gate bombing will be taken into U.S. custody by the DOJ, FBI, and CIA, according to a post on X.

“We will continue to bring those who harm Americans to swift and decisive justice,” she added.

Sharifullah, who was charged in the Eastern District of Virginia, is accused of providing and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, according to an indictment unsealed late Tuesday, as reported by CNN.

He was allegedly recruited into ISIS-K in 2016 and has “admitted to supporting and conducting activities on behalf of ISIS-K in support of multiple lethal attacks,” according to the indictment.

For the Abbey Gate bombing, Sharifullah was given the task to scout a route near Hamid Karzai International Airport and conducted surveillance to check for law enforcement and American or Taliban checkpoints along the way, the court documents state.





