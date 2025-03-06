



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Wednesday slammed President Trump’s address to Congress in an interview on CNN, referring to the speech as “reality TV.”

“Look, it was what I expected, it was reality TV, it was for consumption for those, you know, the folks who are going to line up there, the Republican senators and House members,” Walz told CNN’s Kasie Hunt on “The Arena.”

On Tuesday, the president gave his second term’s first congressional address. The president butted heads with Democrats during the speech, which started with a Democratic House member from Texas being taken out of the chamber. Multiple Democrats also exited the chamber amid the president’s remarks.

“I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or make them stand and smile or applaud,” Trump said of Democrats during his address.

“I could find a cure to the most devastating diseases,” he added. “A disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history…and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements.

On Wednesday, Walz also appeared to swipe at Trump for referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as “Pocahontas,” a nickname the president has often used for the senator.

“The idea of a president standing at that rostrum and throwing a slur at a United States senator in the middle because you disagree on policy is absolutely ridiculous,” Walz told Hunt.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.





