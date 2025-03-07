



President Trump said MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow “should be forced to resign” while criticizing the network for low show ratings.

“Worse than CNN is ‘MS-DNC,’ which is the worst. And the good news is very few people watch them anymore,” he told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office.

“They have lost such credibility; and, frankly, what Nicole Wallace said — I’ve never been a fan of hers, and she’s not very talented — but I’ll tell you, what she said the other day about that young man is disgraceful. She should be forced to resign,” he added.

Wallace received pushback for her comments about DJ Daniels, a 13-year-old cancer survivor who Trump gave an honorary Secret Service badge and invited as a special guest to Tuesday’s joint session.

The “Deadline” show host said she hopes Daniels “never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide.”

In addition to Trump condemning Wallace’s remarks, he also hit Maddow, attacking her credibility.

“And Rachel Maddow should be forced to resign. Nobody watches her anyway. I don’t know if — it’s not possible they pay her as much money as I hear — but certainly she’s lost all credibility,” he said.

“Both of them. But what they said the other day, they should be forced to resign, about that young person who is suffering.”

MSNBC has undergone structural changes in recent months with a change in leadership after former President Rashida Jones stepped down in January. She was succeeded by Rebecca Kutler, the network’s senior vice president of content strategy, who was named interim president.

Kutler has since made major changes, removing shows including “The ReidOut” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.”

The Hill has reached out to MSNBC for comment.





