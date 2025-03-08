



President Trump announced Friday he’s appointing Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo to the board of the Kennedy Center, after naming himself chair of the performing arts center last month.

“I am thrilled to announce that Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo will be joining our Kennedy Center Board – This completes our selection,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We look forward to restoring the Center to Greatness, and ushering in America’s Golden Age. Together, we will Make the Arts Great Again!”

Trump’s appointments come amid backlash and upheaval over his recent takeover of the Washington, D.C., performance venue. Last month, Trump tapped himself to lead the Kennedy Center, ousted several long-term board members and installed his envoy for special missions Richard Grenell as the interim executive director of the center.

“We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!” he said at the time.

Several celebrities have announced boycotts of the venue over the move, including comedian and TV host Whoopi Goldberg, who vowed not to the return now that Trump is at its helm.

This week, producers of the hit Broadway show “Hamilton” canceled upcoming shows at the Kennedy Center, with lead producer Jeffrey Seller saying the center is a “sacred” setting that should be “protected from politics.”

“Given the recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center,” Seller said in a statement.

Ingraham and Bartiromo are the latest Fox News anchors Trump has elevated to new roles since retaking office in January. Notably, Fox host Pete Hegseth now serves as Secretary of Defense.

Other new members of the Kennedy Center board include Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles, Dan Scavino, a former deputy chief of staff, and second lady Usha Vance.





