



Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) defied House Democratic leadership on Tuesday when he voted for the GOP’s bill to avert a government shutdown — the only one in the caucus to support the stopgap.

Golden’s “yes” vote, to be sure, was not decisive, since Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) — with help from President Trump — rallied enough Republicans to pass the measure with or without the lone Democrat.

But the support from Golden — who represents a district Trump won in 2024 — dealt a minor blow to House Democratic leadership, which formally urged its members to vote against the measure and was hoping to showcase united opposition to the continuing resolution.

“We’re working to make sure that every Democrat votes no and is here and present on the floor,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (Calif.) said ahead of the vote on Tuesday.

In a statement following the vote, Golden — a moderate Democrat from Maine who has a history of breaking from the party — argued that while the GOP’s legislation was not ideal, a shutdown would be more harmful.

“This CR is not perfect, but a shutdown would be worse,” Golden said, using an abbreviation for continuing resolution (CR). “Even a brief shutdown would introduce even more chaos and uncertainty at a time when our country can ill-afford it.”

“Funding the government is our most basic obligation as members of Congress,” he added. “My vote today reflects my commitment to making tough choices and doing my job for the people of Maine.”

The congressman continued, “To be clear, this CR is not the one I would have written,” before adding: “But elections have consequences.”

Golden’s sentiment runs counter to that of House Democratic leaders. Led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), top Democrats consistently slammed the stopgap for alleged cuts to health care, nutritional assistance and veterans’ benefits.

Golden, however, criticized members of his party for “messaging gimmicks,” pointing to the claims regarding veterans. While the bill, according to Appropriations Committee Democrats, cuts almost $800 million from Veterans Affairs facility construction and does not include $22.8 billion in fiscal 2026 advanced funding for the Toxic Exposures Fund, it does include $6 billion in mandatory funds to address an immediate funding shortfall.

“I am disappointed by messaging gimmicks from some in my party, particularly the untrue claim that this CR cuts veterans services,” Golden said. “The truth is: There are no cuts to veterans care in the period covered by this CR & we have six months to ensure funding continues in the next fiscal year. To say it contains cuts is, at best, a misreading that creates unnecessary fear among veterans.”

“At worst, Dems are adopting the same cynical GOP political tactics that we have rightfully denounced — using misdirection to justify a vote,” he added. “This may seem politically expedient, but it only lowers us to a level we shouldn’t accept.”

Golden kept his cards close to his vest in the lead-up to Tuesday’s vote, refusing to signal how he would break on the high-profile referendum. Asked by The Hill on Monday night if he planned to support the bill, the Maine Democrat would not say.

“I know I’m going to put a statement out about it,” he said.

Senate Democrats will now be faced with the same decision Golden had to make: oppose the stopgap out of opposition to the cuts, or swallow the measure to prevent a government shutdown. While a handful of Democrats have said they will vote against the measure, a handful of moderates are keeping the door open to supporting it.

Lawmakers are staring down a Friday-at-midnight shutdown deadline.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) did not indicate how he would advise his members before the House vote on Tuesday, only noting that he was watching to see what would happen in the lower chamber.

“We’re going to wait to see what the House does first,” Schumer told reporters.

Mike Lillis contributed.





