



A majority of voters are unhappy with the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) handling of federal workers, according to a new poll.

When asked about “the way Elon Musk and DOGE are dealing with workers employed by the federal government,” 60 percent of respondents in the Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters said they are not supportive of it. Thirty-six percent said they are supportive of the way Musk and DOGE are dealing with federal workers.

Musk and DOGE have been trying to slash their way through the federal government, offering buyouts to and laying off scores of workers. Many of their actions are now the subject of lawsuits.

A federal judge ruled Thursday that the Trump administration must reinstate probationary government employees fired unlawfully at several agencies, the Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior and Treasury departments.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed in a recent Cabinet meeting, with Musk going after Rubio for not firing a large portion of the workforce at the State Department.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also alleged during the same Cabinet meeting, according to the Times, that DOGE staffers had tried to terminate air traffic controllers. A number of notable plane crashes in the last few months have resulted in increased conversations about the importance of air traffic controllers to aviation safety.

The Quinnipiac poll also found 54 percent of respondents not backing the handling of the economy by Trump, with 41 percent supporting the president’s economic policy so far.

The Quinnipiac poll took place between March 6 and 10. It includes 1,198 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.





