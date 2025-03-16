



A federal judge expanded his ruling temporarily blocking the Trump administration from invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 on Saturday, preventing the removal of Venezuelan undocumented immigrants presumed to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

The order issued by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg will halt deportations for all individuals deemed eligible for removal under President Trump’s proclamation for 14 days due to a lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward and the ACLU.

However, the Trump administration deported people anyway.

CNN Sunday host Jake Tapper pressed Republican Sen. Mike Rounds (S.D.) on the move’s legality since the judge ordered the administration to turn deportation flights around and bring people back to the U.S. while it plays out in the courts.

“We’ll find out whether or not that actually occurred or not,” Rounds said, later adding, “I don’t know about the timing on it. I do know that we will follow the law.”

Houthis are vowing retaliation after the U.S. launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen.

Trump ordered a series of airstrikes on the Houthis, a militant group backed by Iran, on Saturday. The president said the U.S. would use an “overwhelming lethal force” to take out the group.

Russia and Ukraine traded attacks over the weekend, just shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. officials about a ceasefire deal.

Both sides reported more than 100 enemy drones over their territories, The Associated Press reported.

However, on Sunday, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said his recent meeting with Russian officials to talk about continued peace negotiations was “positive.”

“This morning, I met with President Putin,” Witkoff said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think the meeting was somewhere between three and four hours. It was positive.”

These will likely be the topics of conversation on today’s morning shows. Follow along below for the latest updates.





Source link