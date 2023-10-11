



Hero MotoCorp. Share Price 3100.85 124.05(4.16%) Wipro. Share Price 421.15 13.40(3.28%) Grasim Industries. Share Price 1980.10 61.20(3.18%) UltraTech Cement. Share Price 8343.00 184.70(2.26%) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Share Price 5567.60 89.06(1.62%) Hindustan Unilever. Share Price 2556.40 40.21(1.59%) Reliance Industries. Share Price 2345.05 36.66(1.58%) Cipla. Share Price 1171.95 16.91(1.46%) Mahindra & Mahindra. Share Price 1556.30 18.46(1.19%) NTPC. Share Price 238.70 2.80(1.18%) Nestle India. Share Price 23202.05 234.00(1.01%) Divi’s Laboratories. Share Price 3750.55 36.91(0.99%) HDFC Bank. Share Price 1539.60 14.75(0.96%) UPL. Share Price 627.75 5.96(0.95%) Kotak Mahindra Bank. Share Price 1771.40 15.31(0.87%) ITC. Share Price 448.25 3.86(0.86%) Eicher Motors. Share Price 3486.60 27.85(0.80%) Bharti Airtel. Share Price 955.60 7.25(0.76%) JSW Steel. Share Price 777.25 5.36(0.69%) Hindalco Industries. Share Price 483.90 3.25(0.67%) Axis Bank. Share Price 1019.10 6.86(0.67%) Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Share Price 342.55 2.16(0.63%) SBI Life Insurance Company. Share Price 1309.35 7.30(0.56%) Britannia Industries. Share Price 4554.95 25.00(0.55%) Tata Motors. Share Price 634.00 3.46(0.54%) Bajaj Auto. Share Price 5064.40 26.90(0.53%) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. Share Price 5092.85 26.16(0.51%) Larsen & Toubro. Share Price 3088.70 12.70(0.41%) Asian Paints. Share Price 3163.90 12.41(0.39%) Maruti Suzuki India. Share Price 10412.10 37.11(0.35%) Titan Company. Share Price 3280.50 11.31(0.34%) Tech Mahindra. Share Price 1231.60 3.85(0.31%) Power Grid Corporation of India. Share Price 198.50 0.56(0.27%) Bajaj Finance. Share Price 8101.95 18.35(0.22%) Bajaj Finserv. Share Price 1636.55 3.46(0.21%) ICICI Bank. Share Price 953.10 1.90(0.19%) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Share Price 1128.75 2.25(0.19%) IndusInd Bank. Share Price 1421.20 0.66(0.04%) HDFC Life Insurance Company. Share Price 621.50 0.25(0.04%) Tata Consumer Products. Share Price 888.40 -0.36(-0.03%) Infosys. Share Price 1494.40 -0.75(-0.05%) Oil And Natural Gas Corporation. Share Price 183.25 -0.25(-0.13%) Tata Steel. Share Price 124.95 -0.35(-0.27%) Adani Enterprises. Share Price 2488.60 -9.71(-0.38%) LTIMindtree. Share Price 5244.45 -21.91(-0.41%) Coal India. Share Price 301.85 -1.40(-0.46%) Tata Consultancy Services. Share Price 3609.90 -19.00(-0.52%) State Bank of India Share Price 588.35 -3.30(-0.55%) Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. Share Price 814.85 -4.65(-0.56%) HCL Technologies. Share Price 1245.60 -16.21(-1.28%) Load more..