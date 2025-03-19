



The Social Security Administration (SSA) said Monday it will no longer allow individuals to verify their identity over the phone but instead require online authentication or in person visits for those seeking benefit claims and direct deposit changes.

“SSA will permit individuals who do not or cannot use the agency’s online my Social Security services to start their claim for benefits on the telephone. However, the claim cannot be completed until the individual’s identity is verified in person,” according to their website.

“The agency therefore recommends calling to request an in-person appointment to begin and complete the claim in one interaction,” it added.

Changes are set to go into full effect on March 31, impacting more than 72 million Americans who rely on the platform amid a slew of planned office closures across the country.

The Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) website says it plans to shut down at least 47 Social Security field offices in places with large rural communities including Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and Florida.

Many in those areas relied on the Affordable Connectivity Program for increased access to the internet through discounted services bills, however, the program shut down in June 2024 due to a lack of funding from Congress.

Now Social Security beneficiaries will be required to traves to alter their social security benefits and account services.

DOGE said the changes will help prevent Social Security direct deposit fraud associated with “fraudsters” calling SSA on the phone and changing the direct deposit bank account.

The SSA added that it plans to implement the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service’s payment integrity service called Account Verification Service, which provides instant bank verification services to prevent fraud associated with direct deposit change requests.

It will also expedite processing for all direct deposit change requests to one business day. In the past, online direct deposit changes were held for 30 days.

“For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service,” Lee Dudek, acting commissioner of Social Security, said in a Monday statement.

The agency website said SSA will continue to monitor and, if necessary, make adjustments, to ensure it pays the “right person the right amount at the right time” while safeguarding the benefits and programs it administers.





