



President Trump on Thursday called for a stop to nationwide injunctions and suggested the Supreme Court should intervene as his administration has faced multiple setbacks from federal judges.

“Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings.”

Trump said it was the “obligation of Law abiding Agencies of Government to have these ‘Orders’ overturned.”

Trump went on to complain that judges “want to assume the Powers of the Presidency” without getting elected. Experts have noted that judges are not elected so that they do not face political pressure in their rulings.

“Stop nationwide injunctions now, before it is too late,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!”

The Trump administration has faced a slew of injunctions from federal judges pausing aspects of its agenda.

James Boasberg, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, issued an order last weekend halting the deportation of a group of Venezuelans, including alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang, to El Salvador.

Trump, in a separate post on Thursday, attacked Boasberg, calling him a “Grandstander.”

Another federal judge Tuesday blocked Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.

A federal judge recently ordered that the departments of Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior, Treasury and Veterans Affairs must immediately reinstate probationary employees who were fired.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge John McConnell ruled to extend an injunction against the Trump administration’s attempt to freeze payments for federal grants.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday he will introduce legislation to curb what he called a “dramatic abuse of judicial authority” by courts that have issued injunctions against Trump.





