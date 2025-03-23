



Border czar Tom Homan on Sunday said officials are “confident” that all the migrants on the deportation flights were Venezuelan gang members.

Homan, during an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” reiterated that all the migrants on the flight were members of the gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), noting that multiple officials were confident in their decision.

“A lot of officers, a lot of criminal investigators, special agents who’ve done this for decades looked at the intelligence information, the criminal investigation information, all their various social media and surveillance and government records and public records, and they are confident that they’re all members of the TdA,” he said.

“We’re actually using the laws on the books to enforce immigration law and secure the border at the highest levels ever been,” Homan added.

When pushed on whether he would release the information about the deportations, Homan said the decision would need to be “litigated in the courts.”

“There’s going to be more litigation on this case, I’m sure. But what we did — what was done by the Trump administration was exactly in accordance with federal law, again, enacted by Congress and signed by a president,” he added.

“We’re not making this up. We’re enforcing laws around the books.”

Homan’s comments come amid a tense legal battle after President Trump attacked U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg after the judge ordered the administration to turn around or halt flights of Venezuelan migrants headed to a Salvadoran prison.





