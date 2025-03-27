



The Social Security Administration said Wednesday it would modify it’s proposed new policy by foregoing an in person requirement to verify the identity of account holders with Disability Insurance, Medicare and SSI Applications.

“We have listened to our customers, Congress, advocates, and others, and we are updating our policy to provide better customer service to the country’s most vulnerable populations,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security.

“In addition to extending the policy’s effective date by two weeks to ensure our employees have the training they need to help customers, Medicare, Disability, and SSI applications will be exempt from in-person identity proofing because multiple opportunities exist during the decision process to verify a person’s identity.”

The Wednesday announcement said that beginning on April 14, those who cannot use their online Social Security account can complete their claim over the telephone without needing to come into an office.

In-person visits will still be required for Retirement, Survivors or Auxiliary (Spouse or Child) benefit applications that cannot be verified through the Social Security website platform.

“SSA will enforce online digital identity proofing or in-person identity proofing for these cases. The agency will not enforce these requirements in extreme dire-need situations, such as terminal cases or prisoner pre-release scenarios,” according to their Wednesday press release.

“SSA is currently developing a process that will require documentation and management approval to bypass the policy in such dire need cases.”

The updated policy eases some concerns for rural communities and individuals who require accessibility assistance previously concerned about their ability to receive services under the in-person identity proofing mandate.

The agency said it will continue to monitor and, if necessary, make adjustments to ensure it pays the right person the right amount at the right time while safeguarding the benefits and programs it administers.





Source link