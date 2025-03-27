



President Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation targeting WilmerHale, a law firm with ties to former special counsel Robert Mueller, making it the latest law firm to be a target for retribution.

The presidential action directs the government to suspend any security clearances held by WilmerHale employees, review the firm’s access to government buildings and terminate any contracts with WilmerHale.

The proclamation specifically cites WilmerHale employing Mueller, the former special counsel who oversaw the investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign coordinated with Russia, as well as two of Mueller’s aides, Aaron Zebley and James Quarles.

“This weaponization of the justice system must not be rewarded, let alone condoned,” the proclamation states.

A WilmerHale spokesperson said it was aware of Trump’s order, and they noted a similar order targeting another firm had been enjoined by a federal judge.

“Our firm has a longstanding tradition of representing a wide range of clients, including in matters against administrations of both parties,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Executive Order references Robert Mueller, who retired from our firm in 2021, and had a long, distinguished career in public service, from his time as a Marine Corps officer in Vietnam to his leadership of the FBI in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

“We remain committed to providing the expert representation that our clients are entitled to and rely upon,” the spokesperson added. “We look forward to pursuing all appropriate remedies to this unlawful order.”

Mueller’s investigation ultimately did not find that Trump or his aides coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election, and the special counsel’s report did not draw a conclusion as to whether Trump obstructed justice.

Trump has in recent weeks targeted numerous law firms with ties to Democrats or individuals involved in cases against him.

He has signed orders similar to the one issued Thursday targeting Jenner & Block, Covington & Burling, and Perkins Coie.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the portion of Trump’s order denying Perkins Coie attorneys entry to federal buildings.

Trump also targeted the Paul Weiss law firm, but it later reached a deal with the administration to have the order rescinded. As part of the agreement, the law firm must provide the equivalent of $40 million in pro bono legal services to support the Trump administration’s initiatives.





