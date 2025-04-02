



Elon Musk downplayed the results in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, saying in a post early Wednesday that he had “expected to lose.”

Musk was responding to a user on X thanking him for his involvement.

“Elon knew that it was a long shot to win the Wisconsin Supreme Court race,” the user, MAZE, wrote. “He knew his involvement in the race would bring more violence against his companies but he fully committed his money and time anyway. Thanks Elon. We have amazing warriors on our side. Keep fighting.”

Musk responded: “I expected to lose, but there is value to losing a piece for a positional gain.”

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford defeated conservative candidate Brad Schimel for an open seat on the court, delivering a blow to President Trump and Musk, both of whom had endorsed Schimel.

Musk’s super PAC had spent more than $12 million alone to support Schimel in the race, and Musk had traveled to Wisconsin on the Sunday ahead of the election.

Crawford’s win means that the state Supreme Court will remain a 4-3 liberal majority and offers a much-needed boost to Democrats who suffered a tough election night in November.





