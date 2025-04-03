



United Airlines announced Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved its first Starlink-equipped aircraft type allowing passengers to have access to high-speed Wi-Fi.

The first commercial flight will be on the United Express Embraer 175 scheduled for May.

The Chicago-based airline plans to install Starlink into over 300 planes by the end of the year after inking a deal in September.

“We know customers are going to love this experience, and we think it will give them yet another reason to choose United,” Grant Milstead, United’s vice president of Digital Technology, said in a press release.

“We’re working closely with Starlink and the FAA to finish installs on our regional fleet this year and bring the best inflight experience in the sky to more and more people,” he added.

Starlink is a satellite internet service led by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The satellites, initially launched in 2019, allow broadband internet use for customers.

The partnership’s roll out comes after Campaign Legal Center, a watchdog group, asked the Transportation Department’s inspector general to investigate whether the FAA’s business with Starlink violates conflict of interest laws.





