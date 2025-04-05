



Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are set to hit the streets across the country on Saturday in protest of President Trump and his administration.

The “Hands Off!” rallies are taking place in more than 1,000 cities across all 50 states, and nearly 400,000 people have signed up to attend the protests, according to the progressive organization Indivisible, which is one of the almost 200 groups partnering to organize the event.

Protesters are demanding an end to billionaire influence and “rampant corruption” in the administration, a stop to Social Security and Medicare cuts, and an end to attacks on trans people, immigrants and other marginalized communities.

Early Saturday morning, on Capitol Hill, the Senate voted to adopt a budget resolution that will kickstart the implementation of Trump’s domestic agenda. The measure passed with a 51-48 vote after the upper chamber worked through the night.

All Democrats, along with Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Susan Collins (Maine), voted against it.

This all comes as the economy reels from Trump’s sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners after brutal few days for the stock market.

Follow along for the latest updates.





