



A portrait of President Trump that depicts him raising his fist immediately following the attempt on his life last summer at a Bulter, Pa., rally is replacing an image of former President Obama in a prominent spot inside the White House.

Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff, posted side-by-side photos on social media of the Trump artwork seemingly replacing the Obama painting on Friday at the bottom of the Grand Staircase.

The artwork of the 47th president shows him bloodied with an American flag waving behind him after he survived the assassination attempt last July. A White House spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment about the artist behind the painting.

The image of Trump appeared to take the place of a portrait of Obama that was unveiled at the White House in 2022. The life-like portrait by artist Robert McCurdy shows the former president sporting a black suit and grey tie in front of a white background.

The white background, the White House said at the time, “allow the viewer to establish a relationship with the subject.”

Harrison Fields, a White House spokesperson said in an X post on Friday that the Obama artwork “remains in the Entrance Hall of the White House State Floor.” The portrait of the 44th president appeared to be placed in the spot where a painting of former President George W. Bush previously hung.

It’s not unusual for the presidential portraits at the White House to be rearranged after a new commander in chief enters the Oval Office.

Typically, the images are moved in order down the Cross Hall to accommodate the addition of new presidential artwork. The portraits have also been displayed by the Grand Staircase, which leads up to the residence in the White House.





