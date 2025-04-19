



A top U.S military commander warned lawmakers over China’s significantly increased military activity near Taiwan, calling the actions a “rehearsal” for an impending invasion.

Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gave testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee last week over his concerns about China’s growing operations off of Taiwan’s waters.

“In 2024, the People’s Liberation Party demonstrated growing capabilities through persistent pressure operations with military pressure against Taiwan increasing by 300 percent,” Paparo testified, adding, “China’s increasingly aggressive actions near Taiwan are not just exercises, they are rehearsals.”

Paparo said the U.S can no longer sit back amid “unprecedented aggression and military modernization” by the nation.

The Chinese military conducted large-scale drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan earlier this month that included an aircraft carrier battle group.

The exercises involved navy, air ground and rocket forces and were meant to be a “severe warning and forceful containment against Taiwan independence,” according to Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command. No operational name for the drills was announced nor previous notice given.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo delivers his speech during an international military conference organized by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

What China’s military posturing means for the US

In his testimony, Paparo warned that China’s military production is now outproducing the U.S. in air missile, maritime and space capabilities.

He said China is producing fighters at a rate of 1.2 to 1 over the U.S., which can lead to weakness in the high ground in the event of an attack. The nation is also building combatants at a rate of 6 to 1.8 to the United States.

“I remain confident in our deterrence posture, but the trajectory must change,” he said. “We don’t want to be in a situation where we want to win a war over Taiwan. We would stop it from happening.”

The commander also noted China’s “deepening” cooperation with Russia and North Korea has put several neighboring nations on alert.

How big is China’s military compared to the US?

China has more manpower in terms of military strenght but still not at the level the U.S. is in terms of techonogly and machinery, reported The Economist.

However, China is already on track to surpass the U.S., the outlet reported.

China’s navy is the world’s largest, and when it comes to design and material quality, many Chinese ships are comparable to America’s, according to the outlet.

While American warships and air force tend to be larger and better armed, China is catching up in an effort to modernize and outproduce the U.S.

Why is China fighting against an independent Taiwan?

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary, while most Taiwanese favor their de facto independence and democratic status. Any conflict could bring in the U.S., which maintains alliances in the region and is legally bound to treat threats to Taiwan as a matter of “grave concern.”

Paparo testified, saying that while China “attempts to intimidate the people of Taiwan and demonstrate coercive increase, these actions are backfiring, drawing increased global attention and accelerating Taiwan’s own defense reparations.”

Taiwan has reportedly bolstered its own supply chains for combat drones and increased foreign orders from the U.S. to counter action from China, saying they are in agreement with Paparo, the Taipei Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.





