



This year’s White House Easter Egg roll on the South Lawn will feature events sponsored by some major corporations, including Amazon, Meta, Youtube.

Amazon is sponsoring the reading nook offered to guests, while Meta plans to offer an AI-Powered experience and photo opportunities in addition to Youtube’s Bunny Hop Stage according to a Friday release.

First lady Melania Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt are each slated to read to children in attendance.

Monday’s event will also feature performances from the United States’ Marine, Army, Navy and Air Force Bands.

The White House traditionally partners with Harbinger, an outside production company, to fuel games and activities for families invited to join the yearly celebration. This year, the two entities solicited corporations to donate $75,000 to $200,000 in sponsorships with the promise of on-campus branding and logo displays typically banned due to concerns of private gain spurred by taxpayer dollars.

This year’s tech sponsorships were also top donors to President Trump’s inaugural fund. Their donations continue to be spotlighted as a potential avenue for CEOs to bypass the reins set by lawmakers in Washington.

The New York Stock Exchange, Toy Association, International Fresh Produce Association and the National Confectioners Association were also listed as additional sponsors.





Source link