



Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said on Sunday that the United States is in a constitutional crisis with the Trump administration “flouting the courts.”

“Do you think that the Trump administration is ignoring the courts? Do you think that the country is currently in a constitutional crisis?” NBC News’s Kristen Welker asked Van Hollen on “Meet the Press.”

“Oh, yes, we are. [They are] very much flouting the courts as we speak. As the courts have said, facilitating his return means something more than doing nothing. And they are doing nothing. Yes, they’re absolutely in violation of the court orders as we speak,” Van Hollen responded, speaking about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador.

Van Hollen went to El Salvador this week after he had previously said he would go to the Central American country if Abrego Garcia wasn’t returned to the U.S. by the middle of the week.

“This case is not just about one man, it’s about protecting the constitutional rights of everybody who resides in the United States of America,” Van Hollen said at a press conference following his trip, alongside members of Abrego Garcia’s family.

“That’s why I traveled to El Salvador leaving here on Wednesday, and I want to express my gratitude to members of my family and members of my staff who agree that we all must be prepared to take risks because of the current risk to our constitution itself.”

Van Hollen also made appearances on multiple Sunday morning shows this week, discussing Abrego Garcia’s situation.

“If this is a constitutional crisis, as you say, what should the response be from Democrats? What recourse do you have?” Welker asked Van Hollen on Sunday.

“Well, we will keep pushing back. Again, … the courts can impose sanctions on the Trump administration. The Trump administration is going to pay the government of El Salvador $15 million to take these prisoners, including the [illegally] abducted Abrego Garcia,” Van Hollen responded.

“I can tell you when they make that request to the Congress, and because those monies have to be appropriated, I don’t think American taxpayers are going to want to spend one penny going to El Salvador to continue to hold somebody illegally and in violation of the United States Constitution,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.





