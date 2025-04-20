



President Trump on Sunday wished everyone a happy Easter in a post on his Truth Social platform, “including Radical Left Lunatics.”

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” Trump said in his post.

“Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!” the president continued. “Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.”

The president’s comments come amid an intense crackdown by his administration on immigration.

In the first few months of the new Trump administration, his administration has sent hundreds of deportees to a Salvadoran maximum-security prison named CECOT. The story of one of the deportees sent to CECOT, a wrongfully deported Maryland man named Kilmar Abrego Garcia, has made particularly strong political waves in Washington, D.C.

Abrego Garcia’s deportation happened despite an order from a U.S. immigration judge in 2019 specifically guarding him from deportation to El Salvador, and he and his family have said he is not part of the gang known as MS-13.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday posted court filings from 2021 in which Abrego Garcia’s wife sought a restraining order against him. According to court records from Maryland, the complaint was dismissed after Abrego Garcia’s wife did not appear in court.

“After surviving domestic violence in a previous relationship, I acted out of caution following a disagreement with Kilmar by seeking a civil protective order, in case things escalated. Things did not escalate, and I decided not to follow through with the civil court process. We were able to work through the situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura, Abrego Garcia’s wife, said in a Wednesday statement.

In his Sunday post, Trump also said former President Biden “was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing.”

“But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!” Trump added later, again raising a false claim of 2020 presidential election cheating.

The Hill has reached out to the law firm of an attorney for Abrego Garcia and a representative for Biden for comment.





