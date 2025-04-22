



(NewsNation) — After a second report stated the secretary of defense shared classified information over a Signal group chat, an adviser to President Donald Trump told NewsNation that Pete Hegseth’s job is safe for now despite criticism over his judgment skills.

The former Fox News host was accused of sharing classified details about a U.S. attack on the Houthis with members of his family on Signal, according to a New York Times report Monday.

A current Trump adviser who spoke with NewsNation on the condition of anonymity said Monday that while The Atlantic Signal group chat report was a media fiasco, the mission itself in Yemen was accomplished, which still has the defense secretary in safe standing currently.

“It was a success. So, he has latitude,” the adviser said, but cautioned, “it’s still TBD only 3 months in.”

The source also said Hegseth has been problematic for the Trump administration since he did not reveal a nondisclosure agreement with a woman in 2017 who alleged he sexually assaulted her prior to his nomination. Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing.

“The administration wants Pete Hegseth to be successful. Pete Hegseth doesn’t have the skills to be successful,” the source said.

The adviser said Trump needs Hegseth primarily for military recruitment.

“Trump wants recruitment up, and Hegseth inspires young men. Boost morale and lead to more recruitment,” the adviser said.

After Trump’s victory, the U.S. Army has had a dramatic increase in enlistments, citing that December 2024 was its best December in 15 years, and 346 soldiers enlisted daily that month.

Army recruiters shared on X, “Our recruiters have one of the toughest jobs – inspiring the next generation of #Soldiers to serve. Congratulations and keep up the great work!”

Hegseth credited the president’s win as the reason for the historic rise in recruitment, writing on X, “BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong ‘America First’ leadership of @realDonaldTrump.”

A second source close to the White House, who requested anonymity due to the risk of professional reprisal, told NewsNation on Monday evening, “Rumors have been inaccurately spreading about Secretary Hegseth since the moment he was announced for the job. Military recruitment is soaring. America is respected again, and the secretary is showing true leadership. Any notion that tries to make the argument that in less than 100 days President Trump is questioning any of his Cabinet choices, nevertheless firing them, is complete and utter nonsense.”

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told NewsNation’s partner The Hill on Monday he would not tolerate Hegseth’s reported behavior.

“If it’s true that he had another [Signal] chat with his family, about the missions against the Houthis, it’s totally unacceptable,” Bacon told The Hill.

A Republican senator who asked not to be named told The Hill, “There may be a little bit of buyer’s remorse” about Hegseth, who was narrowly confirmed in January.

While there is ongoing criticism about the defense secretary’s judgment, the White House is standing by him. Trump expressed support for Hegseth when speaking to reporters Monday.

“He’s doing a great job. Ask the Houthis how he’s doing,” Trump said dismissively on the sidelines of the White House Easter egg roll event on Monday, a reference to the rebel group in Yemen targeted by those missile strikes.

The current Trump adviser added that morale at the Department of Defense is presently down, particularly after Dan Caldwell, senior Pentagon adviser; Darin Selnick, deputy chief of staff; and Colin Carroll, former chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg; were ousted and blamed for leaking to the press.

The three men issued a statement on X on Saturday, saying they were slandered as they were discharged and not given information as to why they were ousted.

“All three of us served our country honorably in uniform – for two of us, this included deployments to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And, based on our collective service, we understand the importance of information security and worked every day to protect it,” the statement read.

Despite the disappointment, the three stated they were supportive of the Trump administration’s mission to achieve peace through a strong U.S. military.

The Trump adviser told NewsNation it was their criticism of Hegseth’s leadership ability that led to their dismissal.

The advisor said the men “raised the red flag about his (Hegseth’s) management, and Hegseth flushed them out.”

NPR reported the White House is reportedly looking for a replacement for Hegseth. However, press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the report “fake news” on X.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The adviser said that following the news of a second Signal chat, much more responsibility will privately fall to Steve Feinberg, deputy secretary of defense.

“That’s why Steve Feinberg is in there. A proven leader,” they said. “You’ll see Steve take more of the responsibilities – not publicly.”





