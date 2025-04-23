



Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said Tuesday that President Trump was “very gracious” when he called on Saturday to ask about the arson attack on the governor’s mansion last weekend.

“I appreciated that the president called me, kind of mid-morning on Saturday,” Shapiro told reporters at the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the governor’s residence.

Trump placed the call from his cell phone, Shapiro said, so he didn’t recognize the number at first and let it go to voicemail.

“I didn’t know who it was,” Shapiro said. “As soon as I heard his message, I called him right back.”

Shapiro gave a brief overview of the call, which he said last more than 15 minutes and covered a range of topics.

“He was very gracious. He asked how Lori and the kids were doing. [We] talked for a couple minutes about what transpired at the residence, and then we talked about for maybe the next 15 minutes or so about a whole host of other topics,” Shapiro said.

“Obviously, I’m not going to get into our private conversation,” he continued, “but he’s attuned to the issues that are important to me. I, of course, know the issues that are important to him, and we agreed to stay in touch going forward.”

In an interview recorded late last week that aired Sunday, Shapiro told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that the president had not called him after the arson attack on his house early Sunday morning, after the first night of Passover. The governor said he had heard from Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.





