



Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley on Tuesday said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) would be an “absolutely fantastic” candidate for New York governor as she considers a run for the office.

Whatley said on NewsNation’s “The Hill” that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is vulnerable as she struggles with poor approval ratings and that Stefanik would be a strong candidate against her.

“Kathy Hochul right now is absolutely a wounded governor. She is very, very weak. She is very unpopular across the state, and that state is ready for a change,” he told host Blake Burman. “Elise Stefanik is one of several people that are taking a serious look at this race right now. She would be an absolutely fantastic candidate.”

But Whatley avoided weighing in on if the New York Republican would be the best candidate, saying “we’ll wait and see who’s going to get into that race” and acknowledging others that are considering bids.

The comments come after Stefanik was reported to be eying a run for governor following her withdrawal as President Trump’s choice for United Nations ambassador. The congresswoman has increasingly taken on a higher profile as a close Trump ally and strong advocate for Israel.

But that could throw a wrench in Rep. Mike Lawler’s (R-N.Y.) plans as he had been seen as a likely candidate for governor for months. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has also been viewed as a possible candidate.

Republicans have said they’re excited at the prospect of having multiple strong possible candidates in contention for the role but hope to avoid a messy primary that could distract from focusing attention on Hochul and Democrats.

Lawler has also been a strong critic of Hochul, whose approval ratings have often been underwater. Combining her numbers with her narrower-than-expected victory in 2022 has given Republicans hope at pulling off an upset next year.

But the Empire State governor’s numbers did improve somewhat in the most recent round of Siena College polling, having a net positive favorability rating for the first time since January 2024. A plurality of voters also said they approve of her job performance for the first time since February 2024.





