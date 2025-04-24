



China claimed that it is not actively engaged in the negotiating process over tariffs with the U.S., contradicting President Trump, who expressed confidence that he can strike a new trade deal with Beijing.

Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong said Thursday that any “claims about the progress of China-U.S. trade negotiations are groundless as trying to catch the wind and have no factual basis.”

“China’s position is consistent, and we are open to consultations and dialogues, but any form of consultations and negotiations must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and in an equal manner,” He told reporters during a press briefing.

Trump acknowledged that the additional 125 percent tariff he slapped on China earlier this month — paired with the existing 20 percent — was “very high” while signaling that he could forge a fresh trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We’re dealing with a lot of countries right now and could be with China, but maybe we’ll make a special — you know, a deal — and we will see what it will be. Right now, it’s at 145 percent, that’s very high,” he said Wednesday.

A day earlier, the president made a similar comment, suggesting the 145 percent duty on Chinese goods coming into the U.S. will “come down substantially,” but he said, “it won’t be zero.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also told a private meeting of investors on Tuesday that he expects a “de-escalation” between the world’s two largest economies, according to reports.

After imposing the hefty tariff rate on China, Beijing retaliated with its own 125 percent tariff on U.S. products. Trump has largely paused reciprocal tariffs for most countries for 90 days, leaving room for negotiations, but China was notably left out of the reprieve.

China has utilized other economic means to get back at the U.S. over the escalating trade war, including choking off exports of critical minerals and magnets.

“The US should respond to rational voices in the international community and within its own borders and thoroughly remove all unilateral tariffs imposed on China, if it really wants to solve the problem,” He, the Commerce spokesman, said Thursday.





