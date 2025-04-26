



The funeral of Pope Francis — the world’s first Argentinean pontiff — is being held in Rome early Saturday as Catholics around the globe gather to pay their respects.

Francis died Monday at the age of 88 from a stroke — a complication of chronic lung disease, which had plagued the pope for months. His death now sets off the tradition of finding a new Vatican leader through the tradition known as a conclave.

Scores of world leaders are expected to attend the funeral in St. Peter’s Square, from President Trump and former President Biden to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

The pontiff spent his final days celebrating Holy Week, the seven days leading up to Easter Sunday. Vice President Vance, who is not expected to attend the memorial service, met with the pope at the Vatican just hours before his death.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the service and is expected to deliver the eulogy.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. local time — or 4 a.m. EDT.

Follow along below for live updates.





