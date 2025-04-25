



President Trump on Friday urged NFL teams to pick Shedeur Sanders in this week’s draft after the quarterback prospect and son of Deion Sanders did not get taken during the first round.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” the president continued. “He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Trump posted about Shedeur Sanders just as he was landing in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Shedeur Sanders was not selected during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. Only two quarterbacks were taken in the first 32 picks.

Deion Sanders is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and coached his son throughout his college career, including for the last two years at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Shedeur Sanders was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after the 2024 season, when the team went 9-4.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things,” he said after failing to be selected in the first round.

Most NFL draft analysts have projected Shedeur Sanders will be taken Friday night, when the second and third rounds of the draft are set to take place in Green Bay, Wis.





Source link