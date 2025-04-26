



A new poll shows that about 4 in 10 Americans say President Trump has been a “terrible” leader in his second term.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also found that about 2 in 10 think he has done an average job in his presidency and 3 in 10 says he’s been a great or good president.

The poll also found that 24 percent of adults believe Trump is focused on the right priorities.

Forty-four percent say Trump’s focused on the wrong priorities in the AP-NORC poll, 21 per percent said an even mix and 10 percent don’t know

The low numbers reflects polls across the country that have measured a dip in the 47th president’s favorability and approval ratings.

Opinions vastly differed for respondents based on party affiliation.

Republicans overwhelmingly agreed with the president’s decisions during his first few months back in the Oval.

More than half, 54 percent, of GOP members say he’s focused on the right tasks, 26 percent said he’s targeting an even mix of issues and 13 percent say he has the wrong priorities.

“He’s really doing the stuff that he said he was going to do,” Tanner Bergstrom, a 29 year old Republican from Minnesota, told the Associated Press.

He added that Trump is “not making a bunch of promises and getting into office and nothing happens. … I really like that. Even if it’s some stuff I don’t agree with, it’s still doing what he said he was going to do.”

Democrats largely lean away from those views. Seventy-five percent of party members think Trump has the wrong priorities and 11 percent say he has an even mix of good and bad.

”It really seems like he is doing everything he can to make the wrong decisions,” Gabriel Antonucci, a 26 year old Democrat who resides in South Carolina, said to the AP. “Things are probably going to be worse in four years than they are right now,” he continued.

Forty-two percent of Independents say Trump has the wrong priorities, 30 percent say an even mix, 9 percent believe he has the wrong priorities and 19 percent don’t know.

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,260 adults from April 17- April 21, using a probability-based method from AmeriSpeak. The margin of sampling error for the poll is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.





