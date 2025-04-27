



Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that the “only solution” for the war in Ukraine is a negotiation where both Russia and Ukraine “give up something.”

“There is no military solution to this war,” Rubio told NBC News’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press.” “The only solution to this war is a negotiated settlement where both sides are going to have to give up something they claim to want, and are going to have to give the other side something they wish they didn’t.”

“That’s how you end wars, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve here so more people won’t die,” he added.

Since President Trump’s return to office a few months ago, his administration has pushed to end the war in Ukraine, talking with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Zelensky met Saturday in Rome prior to the funeral of Pope Francis, who died last week.

“Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one,” Zelensky said Saturday on the social platform X of the meeting. “Hoping for results on everything we covered.”

“Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results,” he added. “Thank you @POTUS.”

Trump also expressed frustration with Moscow on Thursday in the wake of deadly strikes being launched on Ukraine’s capital.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

In his appearance on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Rubio said the war between Ukraine and Russia “needs to end now.”

“And so, in order for this war to end, there are things Russia wants that it will not get, and there are things Ukraine wants that it will not get,” the secretary of State added.





