White House border czar is expected to address reporters at a briefing on Monday morning.

He is expected to address immigration and President Trump’s efforts to secure the border.

On Sunday, Homan said parents of children born in the United States are not “immune” from deportation.

“Having a U.S. citizen child doesn’t make you immune from our laws of the country,” Homan said Sunday on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

The briefing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT.





