96
sup, sub { font-size: 100% !important; } sup { mso-text-raise:10% } sub { mso-text-raise:-10% }
{beacon}
Trump administration plans to limit ‘forever chemical’ discharges
The Trump administration will set limits on the amount of “forever chemicals” producers of the toxic substances can discharge into the water, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday. The administration said it will set discharge limits for a class of toxic chemicals known as PFAS. The limitations will apply to companies that make these substances, as well as metal finishers. In a press release announcing …
GOP Rep says Trump ‘does not want’ agenda bill ‘to be a health care bill’
House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) said Sunday that President Trump “does not want” the “one big, beautiful bill” encompassing his agenda “to be a health care bill.” “Medicaid … all falls underneath the Energy and Commerce Committee, not Ways and Means,” Smith said when asked about cuts to Medicaid via the bill on “The Hill Sunday” by NewsNation’s Chris Stirewalt. “But, I will say that the president’s been crystal …
Branch out with a different read:
GOP Medicaid debate intensifies as Republicans search for cuts
House Republicans are under the gun to get specific on how they will offset President Trump’s domestic policy agenda, and they will soon need to decide if they will touch the political stove by trying to scale back Medicaid benefits. Medicaid is at the heart of the GOP plan to pass a “big beautiful bill” and make budget space for an extension of Trump’s tax cuts. Party leaders have been vague about their plans, …
Local and state headlines on health care:
- How the state sent Californians’ personal health data to LinkedIn (CalMatters)
- Hospital care at home, for kids (North Carolina Health News)
- Texas poised to ask voters to approve $3 billion to study dementia (The Texas Tribune)
Health news we’ve flagged from other outlets:
- Medicine spares cancer patients from grisly surgeries and harsh therapies (The New York Times)
- RFK Jr. isn’t staying in his lane. Trump is thrilled. (Politico)
- U.S. government researchers present ‘phenomenal’ new data on HPV vaccines (Stat)
Most read stories on The Hill right now:
Michigan Democrat files articles of impeachment against Trump
Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar announced Monday he had filed articles of impeachment against President Trump. “I have introduced articles of … Read more
Where Trump’s major campaign promises stand after 100 days
President Trump’s first 100 days of his second term have seen an administration moving at breakneck speed to fundamentally alter the federal government … Read more
Opinions related to health submitted to The Hill:
- Gender-based care for children should be based on science, not partisan whims
- RFK Jr. is bringing revolutionary change to American health