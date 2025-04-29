



Republicans on Capitol Hill are laying the blame for the recent dip in President Trump’s approval ratings at the feet of economic and tariff uncertainty as his administration hits the 100-day mark.

Tuesday marks the 100th day of the Trump administration 2.0, capping off a topsy-turvy stretch marked by a litany of executive orders, unpredictable tariff policy, a roller coaster on Wall Street and controversial immigration-related efforts.

The whirlwind of a stretch is translating to lagging poll numbers. A Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Sunday found that Trump’s approval rating among adult Americans dropped by six points over the past two months, from 45 percent in February to 39 percent in March.

The numbers are similar in a survey by The New York Times/Siena College. Forty-two percent of voters nationwide approve of the job Trump is doing.

Gop lawmakers are chalking the numbers up to the recent economic tumult.

“The president, among a lot of people … still has a great deal of confidence,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), a member of Republican leadership. “I think what’s concerning people — and I think he knows this — are the economics of, and the uncertainty around this tariff protocol. I think that’s what you see reflected.”

Capito also referenced the administration’s work at the border to shut off the flow of migrants.

But she indicated that the economic headwinds can turn around quickly. Lawmakers have been clamoring the administration to strike trade deals in the coming months after Trump suspended many of his “Liberation Day” levies.

“I fully expect all that to change because I do think he’s turning a big ship here, and it’s going to take a little bit of time,” she added.

Numerous GOP lawmakers have made their unease known surrounding the tariff troubles, with many trying to give Trump space to maneuver despite their personal reservations.

They also looked for ways to make their concerns known without directly criticizing the president, including issuing harsh words for Peter Navarro, a top White House trade adviser and the most pro-tariff voice in the administration.

But Republicans believe there are other sources that have also fed the dipping poll numbers, including some uncertainty surrounding the work conducted in recent months by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“There’s a whole lot of people who are really supportive of reducing the size of the executive branch, and I get that,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said. “But I think for a select group of individuals out there, they’ve been told that it could impact Medicare, it could impact Medicaid. They’ve been told it’s going to significantly reduce our ability to do health care and so forth.”

“A lot of it is a fear that these things are coming yet,” Rounds said. “And they haven’t seen it, but they’re worried about and they’re afraid that there might be something coming down the line that they’re not aware of yet.”

Despite those troubles, congressional Republicans are continuing to stand by Trump, brushing off the public sentiment as the typical ebb-and-flow of a White House tenure.

“These presidential terms are roller coasters sometimes,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told reporters when asked why the public is turning on Trump’s policies “There’s been a little tumult in the markets with the tariffs policy and all of that, but I think all this is settling out.”

“I was out speaking with donors and party faithful over the last week,” he added. “People are in very good spirits, they understand that this is a long game to be played, and this is all gonna settle out.”

Rep. Lisa McClain (Mich.), the chair of the House GOP conference, recognized the “short-term discomfort,” but dismissed its significance.

“They haven’t slipped that much if you look at the big scope, I think it’s on individual issues” she said of the polls. “He’s done a tremendous amount in the first 100 days, I mean, just compare and contrast the two administrations.”

Johnson and other Republicans are also going to be leaning hard on their efforts on the GOP’s tax cut package that is still being cobbled together.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, met with the Speaker, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and top tax writers at the Capitol on Monday. They emerged preaching unity and laying out a Fourth of July soft deadline to get that package to the president’s desk — setting up a two-month grind.

“The House is moving things along quickly, and the Senate is in lockstep. We think that they are in substantial agreement,” Bessent said.

Johnson pointed to the developing package when asked about Trump’s lagging poll numbers.

“I think it’s gonna be a great piece of legislation, it’s gonna solve a lot of problems, it’s gonna be turbo-fuel, a turbo-boost for the economy, and we’re looking forward to getting that done,” he told reporters.

Nevertheless, Trump has also dealt with some self-inflicted wounds in parts of his administration, headlined by the recent firings and tumult at the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has found himself at the center of a storm himself in recent weeks despite consistent backing from Trump, who over the weekend indicated that the ex-Fox News host has some work to do.

“I think he’s gonna get it together,” Trump told The Atlantic recently about Hegseth. “I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him.”

A handful of top staffers have been fired or reassigned in recent weeks, including multiple aides who were longtime Hegseth loyalists. John Ullyot, a former Pentagon spokesperson, also wrote in an opinion piece that the Pentagon in recent months is in “disarray” and pointed the finger in Hegseth’s direction.

This has left some congressional Republicans alarmed to various degrees.

“I think they’re still trying to find their way in regards to who the personnel are that fit,” said Rounds. “You’ve got folks that want to serve and sometimes they fit the right spots, [but] sometimes they serve better in other areas, and I think that’s going on right now.”

Some Republicans also believe that a rebuild was needed following the exit of the Biden administration, so Trump should be given more grace than initially thought.

“With everything he’s had to do, I’m surprised it’s above ten [percent],” said Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). “The last president we had didn’t make any decisions and put us in a hole.”

“He’s having to make a lot of decisions nobody likes,” Tuberville added.





