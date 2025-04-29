



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said he is “very pessimistic” about Democrats winning back the Senate.

Walz joined Harvard University’s Kennedy School Institute of Politics on Monday to discuss the future of the Democratic Party and the Trump administration.

He was asked by ABC News reporter and discussion moderator Brittany Shepherd about his midterm election predictions.

“I think we will take back the House,” Walz said. “I am very pessimistic about the Senate, just to be honest with you.”

“With the way things work, I think it’s a very difficult look.”

Walz noted that former Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) were not able to escape voters’ view of the Democratic Party in the most recent election, both ultimately losing their seats in Congress.

“The thing was, is being associated with national parties and things on these state races, we’re going to have to figure that piece out of, how do we reimagine,” he said.

Walz highlighted that there are 14 Republicans in vulnerable districts where Democrats won at the top of the ticket.

He argued there will be a point where some have to distinguish themselves from President Trump to appeal to voters to be reelected in the midterms. Some Republicans have already changed course on issues like Medicaid as they see the matter as important to voters.

Walz has attempted to generate enthusiasm and make use of Americans’ frustration with the Trump administration’s actions so far by hosting town hall discussions across the country.

“I think there’s a lot of wind at our back, but it’s been 100 days of destruction,” he said. “You think we can survive 550 more? That’s the real challenge. That’s how long it is ‘til the midterm.”





