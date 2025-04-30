



President Trump’s approval has dipped 100 days into his presidency amid concerns over his handling of the economy and foreign policy, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

An Emerson College Polling national survey found approval of Trump split: 45 percent approve of the job he’s doing as president while 45 percent said they disapprove.

Trump’s approval rating has dropped slightly compared to a poll conducted in mid-March, which found him at 47 percent approval rating, with a separate 45 percent saying they disapproved of him.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, noted that Trump’s weak spots have been his handling of several international conflicts, as well as the economy.

The poll found that Trump received a 27 percent approval rating over his handling the water between Russia and Ukraine, while 52 percent said they disapproved and another 21 percent were neutral or had no opinion.

Compared to polling conducted in March, Trump saw a seven-point increase in his disapproval rating of his handling of the conflict and a 14-point drop in his approval rating on the same issue.

The polling also found voters souring on his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, with 46 percent disapproving of his handling of the conflict and only 30 percent approving. A separate 24 percent were neutral or had no opinion.

Compared to March polling, his disapproval rating over the Israel-Hamas war ticked up 5 points, while his approval rating there dropped 8 points.

Emerson College Polling noted that his approval rating of his handling of the economy remains the same as it was during its 50-day poll, which is 37 percent.

The polling also found that 29 percent of voters think Trump’s economic policies are making the economy better, while 49 percent believe it’s making the economy worse. Twenty-three percent said it had no effect or it was too soon to tell.

“Despite several unpopular domestic and foreign policies, President Trump still holds an entrenched base of voters who, if given the chance, say they would vote for him again,” Kimball said in a press release.

“Areas of concern for the president include economic and foreign policy, with voters disapproving of his actions on tariffs and in the Russia-Ukraine war, while voters continue to be divided on immigration and deportation policy,” he added.

The Emerson College Polling national survey was conducted between April 25 and April 28 with 1,000 active registered voters surveyed. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.





Source link