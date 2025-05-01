



Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is pushing ahead with his plan to impose new sanctions on Russia and tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil, gas and uranium, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In an interview with the Journal, Graham said support for his bill crossed the 60-cosponsor threshold Wednesday, meaning it has enough votes. He told the outlet that by the end of the week, he would have at least 67 co-sponsors.

The current list of co-sponsors is an even bipartisan split.

Earlier this week, Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.) called for her fellow Democratic senators to support the secondary sanctions on Russian goods as President Vladimir Putin “drags his feet” about ending the war with Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and other top Republicans have also signed on to support the bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) became a co-sponsor on Wednesday, the Journal reported.

Graham told the outlet that he hopes President Trump can secure a deal between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, saying, “We can’t let this go on forever.”

The South Carolina Republican said if a senator co-sponsors the bill, they are making a clear statement that “they see Russia as the greatest offender here.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. and Ukraine signed the long-awaited minerals deal, securing longer-term U.S. economic investment in the country by mining Ukraine’s raw earth minerals.

The agreement comes just days after Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and shared that he believes Putin could be stringing him along.

Trump has expressed increased annoyance with Putin as the ceasefire deal drags on and Russia continues to launch deadly strikes on Ukraine.

“It’s clear to me—and I think it’s becoming clear to President Trump—that the Russians are playing games,” Graham told the outlet.

In a Saturday post on X, Graham said he appreciated Trump’s efforts to end the war, but highlighted his bill as a way to push Russia toward a deal.

“The Senate stands ready to move in this direction and will do so overwhelmingly if Russia does not embrace an honorable, just and enduring peace,” Graham said.

If Russia refuses to agree to a peace deal or violates an agreement or later invades Ukraine, the bill proposes primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and other countries that support Russia.

It imposes a 500 percent tariff on imported goods from any country that purchases oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia.

Graham expressed confidence to the Journal about the bill’s support in the Senate in recent weeks.

“Attacking civilian populations, the arrogance that Russia has, that Putin has, it is taking a toll in the Senate,” he said.

The Hill has reached out to Graham’s office for more information.





