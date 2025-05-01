



Political commentator Bill O’Reilly said on Wednesday he’s “fine” with diversity and inclusion efforts but criticized the push for equity in the popularized “DEI” programs.

“I’m fine with diversity, okay? I agree with [James] Carville on diversity. It’s a strength. And I’m fine with inclusion. I think everybody should have an equal pathway to pursue happiness,” the former Fox News host told media personality Steve Bannon on NewsNation Wednesday night.

“I hate equity because equity then favors one group or gender over another,” O’Reilly continued.

The conversation took place during a NewsNation town hall on President Trump’s first 100 days of his second term. The president called in for an interview, and the media personalities held a discussion afterwards.

“Donald Trump, the president, was very clear on NewsNation tonight that he does not want that,” O’Reilly said, referring to the push for equity. “That if you are going to be admitted to a school or be accepted for a job, you do it on merit, not on gender or skin color.”

The Trump administration has taken numerous steps to push schools to drop DEI efforts.

The Education Department announced on Wednesday it would cut $1 billion in mental health funding for schools because of DEI concerns. The move comes as the department has already cut millions in education research funding over alleged DEI efforts.

In the town hall on Wednesday, Trump said Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have nothing to fear amid his administration’s pressure campaign against higher education institutions.

Asked whether HBCUs should be concerned about the administration’s cuts, Trump said “not at all.”

“And let me just tell you, I’m glad you brought up historically black colleges and universities. I saved them … they were going out of business. They came to me, about 50 people that head it up, and they came to me the first year and I took care of them,” Trump said.

“And by the way, they love Trump, every one of them,” the president added.





