



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed the Trump administration’s actions on immigration, pushing for Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) proposed spending cuts and free speech during a contentious town hall where she was heckled by protestors over Israel’s war in Gaza.

The “Squad” member discussed the administration’s push to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 600,000 Venezuelans and efforts to arrest students who have engaged in pro-Palestine protests on college campuses.

“This is anti-immigration, and it is very important that we understand that and cut through the rhetoric and cut through the nonsense, because they do not know why America is great, or making America great, our civil liberties and our civil protections are part of what makes America great,” the progressive lawmaker said during a Friday town hall at Jackson Heights, Queens.

“It is eroding and degrading what it means to be an American when we rip up our Constitution and due process,” she added. “And that’s exactly what they’re doing here. We have, of course, attacks on free speech.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who has publicly sparred with Tom Homan for some time over immigration, called out Trump’s border czar, telling him to “come for me.”

She also criticized cuts to environmental programs.

“Anything that has to do with the environment is bad and should be cut, and I don’t even think they understood the extent to which this is compromising and hurting people,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The House Democrat, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional District and is rumored to be a top presidential 2028 candidate, was heckled by an attendee over the Israel-Hamas war.

“I am a health care worker, and I want to know what you’re doing about the genocide in Gaza,” a female protester yelled during the event.

Boos ensued while the woman continued to shout “I’m a nurse – shame on you,” calling Ocasio-Cortez a “liar.”

A handful of attendees were shouting back at the demonstrator. After the woman was led out of the event, Ocasio-Cortez said she welcomes people who disagree with her or “are super pissed off at me for any issue to come, but we have some ground rules here.”

“Please wait for the Q&A because we don’t want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hearing them to respond to it,” she told attendees.

Ocasio-Cortez has been crossing the country with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, holding rallies. The events have sparked speculation about her political ambitions for 2028.

She raised 9.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, a personal record, entering the second quarter with $8.2 million cash on hand.





